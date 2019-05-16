Tiger Woods cheated on his wife for years. Then she found a text message on his phone.

For years, Tiger Woods was one of the world’s most prolific golfers.

Woods, his wife Elin Nordegren, and their kids Sam and Charlie, painted a picture of the perfect family.

But things weren’t exactly what they seemed.

In 2009, the family’s facade came crashing down when it was revealed Woods had repeatedly cheated on Nordegren with numerous women.

Now, 10 years later, a book called Tiger Woods written by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian, looks into how it all went wrong for the international golf star.

According to the book, the tabloids began circling Woods in 2009, looking for any evidence they could use to expose his double life.

When one of his mistresses, Rachel Uchitel, met him at Crown Towers in Melbourne during the Australian Masters, it looked like they might finally have what they needed for publication.

Woods and his team of high profile lawyers knew they wouldn’t be able to stop them from publishing, so Woods told Nordegren there would be a story coming out about him which wasn’t true.

He then arranged a phone call between Nordegren and Uchitel, in which Uchitel backed up his story.

The family then gathered together for Thanksgiving, presenting an image to the world that everything was fine.

Nordegren, however, still had her own suspicions. When Woods "fell into an Ambien-induced sleep" on Thanksgiving night, she looked through his phone.

There she found a text message that read, "You are the only one I’ve ever loved".