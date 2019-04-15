In 2010, Elin Nordegren walked out of her marriage to Tiger Woods. This is her life now.

The Tiger Woods cheating scandal of 2009 was one of epic proportions.

While married to Swedish model Elin Nordegren, with whom he has two children – Charlie, 10 and Sam, 11 – the golf ace slept with an astounding 120 women.

It was a story that captured the world, and left the great sportsman disgraced in the eyes of the public.

Speculation surrounding the breakdown of Woods’ marriage to Nordegren began shortly after Woods, being chased by Nordegren, smashed his car into a fire hydrant. It ended with Nordegren smashing the rear window of the car with a golf club.

As it transpired, the car accident occurred after Nordegren, then 29, had texted the woman Woods was rumoured to be seeing pretending to be him, confirming her husband, the world’s most famous golfer and the man known for being a supremely well-behaved sports star, had been cheating on her behind her back. It was information that would quickly find its way to the press.

Months of headlines followed, with shocking information about Woods’ serial cheating coming to light. It started with rumours he had cheated on Nordegren with New York nightclub boss Rachel Uchitel, but soon it emerged the father-of-two had slept with a number of women, and had spent tens of thousands of dollars on escorts.

Tiger Woods was subsequently forced to apologise for his infidelity, and checked himself into a rehab course for sex addiction.

In a message on his website, he wrote: “I am deeply aware of the disappointment and hurt my infidelity has caused – most of all to my wife and children.”

Now, following his sensational win at this year's Masters Tournament after a break from professional golf and several injuries, many have been left wondering what happened to the woman whose heart was publicly broken after the scandal a decade ago.

Watch Tiger Woods wins the 2019 Masters Tournament. Post continues after video.