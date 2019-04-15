Two years ago, Tiger Woods couldn’t even stand up. His comeback is one for the history books.

Ten years ago, Tiger Woods put his family through hell after a sex scandal that saw his marriage crumble.

This was followed by trip to sex addiction rehab and an arrest for driving while high on a cocktail of drugs.

Woods took a break from professional golf. And in the years that followed, he was plagued by injury, requiring several spinal surgeries. He was forced to withdraw from dozens of tournaments.

But now Woods has made a comeback for the history books, by winning his fifth Masters tournament, 14 years after his last Green Jacket.

Here is Tiger winning on the weekend. Post continues after video.

After claiming his win Woods, 43, made a beeline for his children Sam, 11, and Charlie, 10, who he embraced.

“He’s really matured over the last few years,” friend and Golf Channel analyst Notah Begay told CBS.

“A lot of it had to do with him having to deal with his human side,” Begay said.