Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “If only it had been a publicity stunt, that would’ve been easier.” The Veronicas have spoken about Jess’ ‘complicated’ relationship with Ruby Rose.

It’s pretty well documented that Jess and Lisa Origliasso of pop duo, The Veronicas, are not on speaking terms with Ruby Rose.

After Ruby’s relationship with Jess ended in late 2017/early 2018, the singer accused her former partner of “continued harassment” after she left a comment on a photo of Jess and her current boyfriend, Kai Carlton.

“I have requested you not contact me for over four months now. You have been given my grace of being ignored on every other private platform, so the fact you continue to ignore this to contact me here publicly under the guise of wishing me well is continued harassment,” she wrote back in a comment.

Now, in a recent interview with Kyle and Jackie O, the twins shared some more insight into the “complex relationship”.

“If only it had been a publicity stunt, that would’ve been a lot easier to manage. We had to work out a few things that were happening in my life personally, so that we could … yeah. Totally my fault,” said Jess, while promoting their latest single, Think Of Me.

Lisa took no time in backing her up. “Definitely not your fault, Jessy,” she said.

“It was a very complex relationship. I’m still trying to come to terms with the reality of it every day, so it’s really hard to explain it to anybody. There was just so much that happened, so much that I can’t even get into,” Jess continued.

“At the end of the day, we’re all human beings, and people have their struggles and inner demons. For me, it was time to leave that situation and be as happy and healthy as I deserve to be.”

2. Why Channel Ten chose Angie Kent to be the next Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette for 2019 has finally been announced and it’s former Gogglebox and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here star, Angie Kent.