This year's Bachelorette has been announced and THIS IS THE BEST DECISION EVER.

NOTE: Since this post was published Channel 10 has confirmed the rumours.

Guys, STOP EVERYTHING.

According to the very reliable source that is the internet (Oh, and WHO Magazine), the star of The Bachelorette Australia 2019 has been announced.

And we already love her.

The woman who will reportedly look for love with one of approximately 25 men named Daniel is none other than former Gogglebox favourite Angie Kent.

According to WHO, the 29-year-old from the Sunshine Coast will start filming in just weeks after Channel 10 put a casting call for bachelors earlier this month.

And though she only just returned from the South African jungle where she was filming I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! earlier this year, Angie has already said she’d be down for a shot at finding reality TV love with a man (probably named Daniel, Danny or even Dan).