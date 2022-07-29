"It was so unexpected." Stan's The Resort is unlike any TV series you've watched before.

There's a particular TV niche that always gets me excited.

It usually involves a couple going on a fancy holiday - preferably somewhere tropical - where absolutely everything goes wrong. The relationship breaks down. Or someone gets lost. Maybe they meet a third character who throws their world into chaos. And, uh, pretty often, someone dies.

So I was always going to love Stan's new thriller series, The Resort.

The eight-part series stars William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) and Cristin Milioti (Made For Love) as a married couple celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on a tropical vacation in the Mayan Riviera.

Watch: The Resort trailer. Post continues below video.

When we meet them, they're at a fork in the road. We learn early on that Milioti's Emma is disillusioned with their relationship, with Noah either unaware or too scared to acknowledge her growing resentment.

She drowns her sorrows with alcohol and a pool, and it seems like it's coming to a breaking point until Emma stumbles upon a mysterious, very old flip phone. She learns it belonged to Sam (Skyler Gisondo), a young American tourist who was one of two guests to disappear from a nearby, now-abandoned resort 15 years ago.

This gives Emma something new to throw herself into. Noah joins in, somewhat reluctantly, because it's the first time he's seen his wife with a 'spark' in a long time.

From here, the story traverses the two timelines, unravelling the mystery of Violet (Nina Bloomgarden) and Sam's disappearance - and contrasting their sweet, young romance with Emma and Noah's, whose excitement left long ago.

The Resort is one part relationship exploration, one part murder-mystery.