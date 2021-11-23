The relationship theory about 'the one after The One' that changes everything.

When this happens, people will then usually end their relationship because it isn’t honouring what is most important to them in a committed relationship.

"Then we meet someone else, and they become special in our eyes. We create another specialness fantasy as, once again, we don’t want to commit to someone ordinary and we need to create long-term care and safety with them."

Once we're able to find if we're in a healthy, reliable relationship with this person, Abraham said we are able to "commit to ‘the one after the one’."

So, does this mean we need to experience relationships that don’t work for us to understand what we actually want and desire?

Here, we asked three women who ended up with the one after 'the one' to share their stories.

Lana.

"After years of casual dating through the apps, I met *Ezra in broad daylight in person, which at the time I put down to "fate". He played me hot and cold for months, keeping me at arm's length then love bombing me, and I was addicted to the drama of it.

He brought out a side of me that made me passionate and furious and desperate for his love, and I honestly thought he was the one for me because love meant you had to struggle this hard, and in the end, they would be worth it - I'd have earned him. This kind of love was supposed to be fiery and addictive, right? I thought he was like the unavailable "Big" to my "Carrie" and we were destined to keep doing this until we settled down.

He kept saying we were supposed to be together and that he loved me more than any woman he'd ever dated; that I was different and together we were different - he would stop with his previous behaviour and be better for me.

I eventually discovered that he'd cheated on me with multiple women and cut all ties with him, which was so painful at first, mostly because it was losing something I'd worked so hard for... but ultimately really empowering, even all these years later. Only a month after that I jumped back on the [dating] apps and met *Joel.

In Joel's company I was the opposite of what I was with Ezra - calm and at ease, confident with myself rather than anxious about not being a version of me he wanted. Everything was effortless. I never had to question his feelings, or that we were doing this "at the right time" for either of us. After a month we said "I love you" (and meant it), and within a year we were engaged.

Emma.

I'm engaged, and my fiance was definitely the one after who I thought was the one! I dated this guy all the way through high school and uni - we made it to my final year, doing the long-distance thing and travelling between each other's universities (which were on opposite sides of England) every couple of weeks.