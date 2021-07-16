Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are undoubtedly one of the most unexpected celebrity couples of 2021.

Since becoming official in February, the Poosh founder and Blink 182 drummer have quickly become notorious for sharing PDA-filled snaps of their relationship on social media. Now, their most recent posts have sparked 'secret wedding' rumours.

Before we look into that, let's discuss how their relationship started.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have actually known each other for years.

Having both lived in Calabasas, California, for a long time, the musician and reality TV star became friends through mixing in the same circles. Barker knows the Kardashian family well and has previously appeared on Keeping up with the Kardashians.

In 2019, after being spotted at dinner together with their kids, relationship rumours started swirling. However, Barker denied them.

"Kourtney’s like a dear friend. That’s it... I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends," he told People.

Two years later, that all changed.

In January 2021, followers of Kardashian and Barker noticed they both posted Instagram Stories at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home.

