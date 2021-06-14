The Kardashians have been on our screens for 14 years. Here's what each of their lives looks like now.

For fourteen years, cameras have followed the antics of the Kardashian-Jenner family for our entertainment and/or ridicule.

We've watched the family navigate their way through multiple major life moments, like births, marriages, divorces and that time Kanye made Kim throw out 99 per cent of her wardrobe when they started dating. We've watched in the aftermath of Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery, the on-again-off-again Kourtney/Scott relationship and the many spin-offs. Kendall was also there for some of it.

And of course, it has spawned many iconic pop culture moments.

Image: Giphy.

Last week, we said goodbye.

Well, sort of. Keeping Up With The Kardashians is over, but it'll take more than that to get the Kardashian-Jenners off our screens. In fact, the family are set to appear in a new show on Hulu and Disney+'s Star platform later this year.

It's not a goodbye, it's a see you (really) soon.

But heck, 20 seasons is a lot. So, where were the fam back when the show started in 2007, and where did we leave them? Here are how their lives have changed.

Kim Kardashian.

Image: Getty.