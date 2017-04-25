A list of every makeup product Lisa Wilkinson put on her face at the Logies.

Whether it’s 5am at work on the Today Show or on the red carpet, Lisa Wilkinson just seems to glow.
Now we know the secret. (You know, aside from great genes and a skincare regimen that probably includes more than just a face wipe.)
Channel Nine makeup artist Joanne Bentley shared the makeup breakdown of every single product she applied to the 57-year-old’s face ahead of Sunday night’s Logies.
The first step in the TV presenter’s Logies beauty prep? A morning facial at celebrity favourite Dr Spiller.
Bentley then applied cult favourite Nars Sheer Glow Foundation, $68 to Wilkinson’s skin as a base which as the name suggests gives a beautiful dewy effect.
She then cranked up the glow even more by adding some Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops in Candlelight, $52, to the mix. Available in a range of highlight shades, the drops can be mixed with skincare, foundation or worn over the top of powder to give skin a seriously healthy-looking luminous glow.
They’re perfect for faking awake or tricking people into thinking you drink green smoothies every morning.
The stunning and gracious @lisa_wilkinson. It’s been a year since I’ve made up this face. I’ve missed it! #Logies #makeup by me @joannebentleymakeup. Hair by @mariamareew Used…. * @narsissist Sheer Glow Foundation with @coverfx Custom Enhancer Drops in “Candelight” * @hourglasscosmetics Ambient Lighting Bronzer in “Luminous Bronze Light” * @hourglasscosmetics #highlight in “Euphoric Strobe Light” * Blush @makeupforeverofficial * Eye shadows from @maccosmetics and @narsissist * @modelrocklashes in 204 * @mellicosmetics custom gloss in Icon * MAC lipstick in Ravishing.