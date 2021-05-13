Mamamia recaps The Handmaid's Tale season 4, episode 5: OH MY GOD, MOIRA.

To catch up on all our The Handmaid's Tale recaps, and the moments and clues you missed, check out Mamamia's recaps here and visit our The Handmaid's Tale hub page.

Well, Steven’s still a rapist. Even if he and Janine have convinced themselves otherwise.

The former-Handmaids have settled into life in Chicago, and besides the constant sounds of bombs going off outside, it all seems a bit dull.

But how good is it to get out of Gilead and expand this f**ked up world a little further?!

Steven and the rebels are looking to trade food for fuel, bullets and batteries across town, and June manages to get herself involved, because of course she does.

Steven tells June she can only come if she does exactly as he says. She says she will, and I cackle. As if.

At the Red Center Aunt Lydia is walking on a treadmill and pining over a group of new arrivals in red cloaks.

She's been taken off torturing-Handmaid-duty and forced into whatever retirement looks like for a loyal Aunt who was also in charge of too many dead or missing human incubators, and she's really mad about it.

I really enjoy how when she got off the treadmill, it said "workout paused, Blessed Day." Image: SBS.

Over at the Commanders Council, whom I've come to refer to as the council of tiny d*cks, Commander Lawrence is trying to get the others to agree to a temporary ceasefire on the borders of Chicago, California and Texas.