Mamamia recaps The Handmaid's Tale season 4, episode 1: June just turned into Aunt Lydia.

Missed a The Handmaid's Tale recap? You can check out Mamamia's recaps here.

June has a pretty gnarly gunshot wound and a lethal hero complex, but BLESSED DAY SHE'S ALIVE.

There is absolutely no way The Handmaid's Tale was going to kill off its main protagonist, so she is now (un)officially onto her 156th life.

Season four begins right where season three ended.

June's Handmaid pals are tending to her injuries, urgently needing to heck the heck out of Gilead. They've just helped smuggle 86 children to Canada, and sh*ts about to go down.

Watch: The season four trailer gives us a look at what else to expect. Post continues below video.



Video via Hulu.

Miraculously, they find a safe building (it looks like a... budget Sephora?) with a curling iron, which angel Janine jams right onto the hole in June's abdomen. Ouch.

The group are escorted to a farm in rural Massachusetts by a friendly Guardian who stuffs them under the seats of his truck. The truck is searched, and Brianna is breathing louder than me during my twice-yearly trip to the gym, but somehow they're undiscovered.

We're now in Canada, where the Waterfords are suffering for their war crimes at a day spa/prison. They're called into a meeting... together... without any lawyers... and Tuello a.k.a Mr Coconuts and Treason tells them about the Marthas and children on the flight.

Serena's like, "their poor families", as in the Commanders and Wives who stole these kids from their actual families, because she's gunning for the Guinness World Record for most backflips. Fred just does weird things with his eyebrows.

Mr Coconuts and Treason tells them June is behind it all, which gives Fred an eye twitch not unlike those villains at the end of an episode of Scooby Doo, who reckon they'd have gotten away with it if it wasn't for a meddling, undying Handmaid.

Across the border, the Handmaids have been dropped off to walk the final kilometres to the farm. June goes alone at first, to check it's legit, because of course she does.