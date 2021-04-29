Mamamia recaps The Handmaid's Tale season 4, episode 2: Serena gets her biggest wish.

Missed a The Handmaid's Tale recap? You can check out Mamamia's recaps here.

Um, what are those pigs eating?

Guardians have turned up at the Keyes' farm, and June shepherds all the Handmaids into hiding before going to spy on what's happening. Classic June.

Esther and the guard are discussing the missing Guardian; the one June had Esther kill and whose body is currently being… taken care of. Esther says she hasn’t seen him, lol.

With Guardians sniffing about, June decides it's time for the Handmaids to leave. Alma wants to go to the Republic of Texas, but another rundown farm down the road is probably more likely.

Oh no. In Canada, Luke is talking about his wife at a charity fundraiser for the Gilead refugees.

Rita is also there, and she's looking more nervous than she ever did breaking the laws of a totalitarian theocracy.

Rita praises June for making the 'Angel Flight' happen: "Gilead has a way of bringing out the worst in people," she says. "But in June it brought out the best."

No one must ever tell her about June's Aunt Lydia impression in episode one, okay?!

In the country formally known as the United States, the person who is willing to relocate the Handmaids from Esther's farm will only talk to June, so she's escorted to a nearby mansion.

It's another Jezabels brothel, and upon reaching the greenhouse, a mysterious, smoking woman named Daisy explains that the Angel Flight and Winslow's death - she knows that was June - has made others around the area more bold.

Tyres are being slashed, and someone blew up a checkpoint. People are trying to take down Gilead, and June's practically their Saint. That's going to do wonders for her hero complex.