Mamamia recaps The Handmaid's Tale season 4, episode 4: F*** you, Steven.

To catch up on all our The Handmaid's Tale recaps, and the moments and clues you missed, check out Mamamia's recaps here and visit our The Handmaid's Tale hub page.

June and Janine are alive, but all their friends are dead.

I shall miss Alma (and Brianna too, I guess) with my whole heart, but there's a small upside: Janine, who names pigs and remains hopeful even after years of Gilead's bullsh*t, now has a much bigger role to play.

They've followed the train tracks to a depot, where they overhear Guardians discussing a train bound for Chicago. The front.

Janine is like, 'Why would we go to the front you f***ing idiot, people get their arms blown off in wars.' She's not wrong, but June thinks Chicago is their best hope of finding Mayday.

There's only one way to make it on the train, and it's by jumping into a vat of an unidentified substance. Risky, but not as risky as sticking around and getting caught.

June jumps in first, and it's milk. Better than petrol, but also… yuck. Thank God neither Handmaid seems lactose-intolerant. The potential consequences if they were would be... honestly not even worth it.

Also how gross would their robes smell once they dry off??? Image: SBS.

The train begins to move and they're both very quickly at risk of drowning via milk bath. After all they've been through, that would be a weird way to go.

Thankfully, June finds the way to drain it, so instead of filling their lungs with dairy, they have to spend the hours-long journey west almost freezing to death inside a giant refrigerator.