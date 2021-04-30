Mamamia recaps The Handmaid's Tale season 4, episode 3: GET THE HECK AWAY FROM THAT TRAIN.

To catch up on all our The Handmaid's Tale recaps, and the moments and clues you missed, check out Mamamia's recaps here and visit our The Handmaid's Tale hub page.

Ah, sh*t.

June's gagged and shackled in a van, recaptured for the 2456th time, and this is going to be BAD.

When it comes to a halt, after entering another bizarro building Gilead has no doubt had fitted for its... truly horrific purposes, Nick and his eyebrows open the van door.

What's going on??? Do we trust him??? Nick pls help???

He frees her from the shackles and gives her the rundown: Esther is okay and the other Handmaids have made it to the next safe house. There is no way she's telling him where that is.

Aunt Lydia arrives "as June's advocate" which is OUTRAGEOUS and escorts her to a concrete room. There are screams in the hallway, because Gilead prisons are nothing like the Waterford's Canadian day spa.

June's tied to a metal bed, and a lieutenant enters the room. This guy is the CREEPIEST OF THEM ALL. He's smiley and calm and way too chipper about dishing out actual torture.

I HATE THIS MAN WITH MY WHOLE HEART. Image: SBS.

Even Aunt Lydia has flashes of morality from outside the door as June is waterboarded. But no matter, because she's got a cross-stitch to do to take her mind off all the war crimes.

The Canadians know June has been captured and tell Luke it'll be almost impossible to get any further information now. I want the show to delve more into the Canadian sources and spies, that's interesting as hell.

The messenger says her grandmother used to bury persimmons in her backyard for good luck. This show is full of weird sh*t, but that takes the (fruit) cake (sorry not sorry).