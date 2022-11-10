A love triangle and a "punch on": All The Challenge behind the scenes gossip in one spot.

The Challenge Australia is almost on our doorstep, and it's all any reality-TV enthusiast is talking about.

It's a show that brings together all the iconic reality TV stars – making them compete against one another in a series of physical challenges to avoid elimination and win a big cash prize at the end. Plus, they all live together in a house too – meaning maximum drama.

It's almost like a fun mash-up between Ninja Warrior, Survivor and Big Brother (which we love) and it's based on the long-standing MTV series in the US and UK.

The show was filmed in Buenos Aires and is airing on Channel 10 from November 14.

