Mamamia recaps The Challenge: This all feels a bit... sexual.

In the end, the show's host Brihony Dawson announces Troy and Emily have taken out the win.

But that's not the most important outcome of this wine barrel fever dream. No, no, no. Because my absolute favourite reality TV stars on this show (and possibly the world) are Johnny and Cyrell. And they've come last. And I'm furious. And disappointed. And I desperately wanted them to win.

I'm hopeful they can bounce back from this during the elimination round considering Emily and Cyrell are besties, but we all know The Challenge is full of surprises.

Troy wants to have a shot at Ciarran and Emily is desperate to throw her all at the Bachie alliance. Somehow, they are the strongest alliance in the game. I'm not sure how, or why. But it's a crazy world we live in.

We get to the clubbing part of the episode, which is personally my favourite, because the chance to see sort-of celebrities sit in a fake nightclub is a desire I didn't know I had until it was right there in front of me.

Megan yells at Emily and Troy for not considering her a threat.

"I'm obsessed with getting to the final," she tells cameras. "I will do anything. If that means a little bit of manipulation, I'm up for it."

Troy tells Megan he doesn't want to put his #boi Marley up for elimination and she tells him she doesn't give a s**t.

By the time we get to the elimination round, Emily and Troy say they are ready to make a decision. And it surprises absolutely no one because they pick Conor and Megan.

Megan is PISSED.