"He's out of the country." Why everyone is talking about Abbie Chatfield and Konrad Bien-Stephens.

For 10 months, Abbie Chatfield and Konrad Bien-Stephens have been in a relationship, sharing their experiences of being 'open', living together and previously sharing a dog.

This week, there have been reports the pair have split, with Konrad alleged to have moved on with another Bachelor alum.

In early November, Abbie and Konrad had a bit of a soft-launch on TikTok before making things 'Instagram official' a week later. Rumours about their relationship had been rife, with the pair spotted kissing in Byron Bay while Konrad's final episodes on The Bachelorette 2021 with Brooke Blurton were airing.

Abbie confirmed it all by captioning a post: "Me: I'll never talk about who I'm dating publicly. This mf: 🧍", alongside a number of pictures of Konrad.

Speaking to Mamamia after his exit from The Bachelorette, Konrad said he and Abbie met through a mutual friend and hit it off.

"It wasn't something that was planned. It was a totally, totally random occurrence where I was out to lunch with a friend who's a mutual friend of Abbie's and Abbie just happened to message my friend while we were having a few cocktails and said, 'Hey, come see me. I've just got a place in Byron, come down and have a drink'," he said.

"So they were like, 'Can we go meet my friend?' Yeah, and so it went from there. It wasn't something that was planned. It was totally random, but she's an awesome chick hey, I was just so stoked I got to meet her."

He said that even though they could bond over their reality TV experiences; he reckoned he and Abbie would have hit it off, regardless.

"She was so rad, I feel like if I hadn't been on the show, but I was still with my friend and we went to go have a drink, I feel like it probably would have eventuated in the same way just because I get along with her so well," he said.