'Your number's blocked, hun.' MAFS' Dom announced she'll host a new show. Then the drama began.

The 2022 cast of Married At First Sight are back for one last hurrah before the new season begins, proving once more they can’t hide from the drama of their season.
While two halves of the cast have seemingly been at odds with each other for almost a year now, things have exploded once again this week with the announcement that Domenica Calarco will be hosting a new web series for MAFS, called Dom’s Debrief.
The show will see Domenica, who is arguably this season’s breakout star, calling her fellow cast members to catch up on all the gossip since the show ended.
After the official MAFS Instagram page announced the series, a number of former brides and grooms were quick to comment their disapproval.