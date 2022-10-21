'Your number's blocked, hun.' MAFS' Dom announced she'll host a new show. Then the drama began.

What did they have to say?

While some of Dom’s friends from the cast, such as Ella Ding and Kate Laidlaw, shared their support, others were quick to express their anger.

“The number you have called has been disconnected, please check the number and try again,” commented Jackson Lonie, one of the grooms from the season, quashing any idea he might appear on Dom's Debrief.

“Your number is blocked hon oops,” wrote fellow bride Carolina Santos, going on to joke that chatting to Dom would be “like a dream of mine”.

“But producers don’t favour anyone, right?” added Olivia Frazer sarcastically.

But it was reality TV royalty, Abbie Chatfield, who quickly swooped to Dom’s defence.

“The jealousy from ex contestants in these comments is so funny,” she wrote, essentially dropping a bomb into the middle of the fray.

Abbie Chatfield enters the chat.

Daniel Holmes, another groom from the season, responded to Abbie’s comment, saying “zip it, dork.”

He was only adding fuel to the growing fire, though, with Abbie going on to elaborate the point on her Instagram Stories, sharing further support for Domenica.

“Firstly, some man I couldn’t pick out in a lineup of two - even one - replied and was like ‘zip it dork’ … they were all getting very upset in the comments that I called [out] their jealousy,” Abbie said.

“I saw some comments saying that the whole cast hate Dom and there must be things we aren’t seeing and to that I say … no, there’s not. Obviously there are things we haven’t seen because we can’t see everything at all times,” she continued.

“It’s just very transparent [that] people from MAFS are just very jealous of Dom and the opportunities that she’s gotten,” she told her audience.