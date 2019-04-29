The key witness we never heard from in the Case Against Adnan Syed.

The Case Against Adnan Syed, was full of new discoveries and groundbreaking revelations about the case millions have been obsessed with since the award-winning Serial dropped in 2014.

The 1999 murder of Baltimore high school student Hae Min Lee and the conviction of her ex-boyfriend, Adnan Syed were well documented in the podcast, but HBO’s four part documentary has shown us that there is more to the story.

The behaviour of Don Clinedinst, the 22-year-old who Hae was dating at the time of her murder, was called into question, and there were revelations about what the prosecution’s star witness Jay Wilds has been up to in the last 10 years.

But there was another key witness in the case who didn’t get to hear from – Stephanie McPherson.

Fans of Serial will remember that Stephanie was one of Adnan’s best friends and was dating Jay at the time of Hae’s murder.

But while she made a statement to police at the time, she has never spoken publicly about what happened.