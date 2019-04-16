The Case Against Adnan Syed is revisiting the biggest true crime mystery of this decade.

On December 10, 2014, the very first episode of Serial dropped on the podcast charts.

Within days of the podcast dropping, millions of people became obsessed with the murder of Baltimore high school student Hae Min Lee, and the trial and conviction of her ex-boyfriend, Adnan Syed.

As Serial host Sarah Koenig spoke to Adnan from behind bars, and retraced his steps on the day Hae was murdered, we became more and more desperate for answers.

Did Adnan actually do it?

Watch the full trailer for The Case Against Adnan Syed here. Post continues below…



How could his lawyer get away with being so incompetent?

What was his so-called friend Jay Wilds hiding?

Was the cell tower evidence inaccurate?

What about the location of Hae’s car?

Thousands of thought pieces were penned, countless Serial spin-off podcasts were launched, millions of group chats were buzzing with opinions on the case.

Then, after 12 intense episodes, Sarah wrapped up her investigation into Hae and Adnan and moved on to her next story.

Now, almost five years later, a four-part documentary is diving back into the case.

Here’s everything we’ve learned so far:

1.We learned more about Adnan and Hae’s relationship.

In the first episode, we learn that Hae was from a strict family and she wasn’t allowed to have a boyfriend. Despite this, she called Adnan her “baby” and wrote about how he was the “sweetest guy”.

The young couple would park in supermarket car parks to make out. They would tell their parents they were staying the night at their friends’ houses, so they could sneak off to a hotel.