The tiny detail in Adnan Syed's phone records that won the convicted murderer a new trial.

HBO’s four part documentary, The Case Against Adnan Syed, has been packed full of new discoveries and groundbreaking revelations about the case millions have been obsessed with since the award-winning podcast Serial dropped in 2014.

From the podcast we know that in 1999 Baltimore high school student, Hae Min Lee, was murdered – and her ex-boyfriend, Adnan Syed, was convicted of the crime, despite serious doubts from his many advocates.

And in the doco’s first two episodes, we learned startling new information about Don Clinedinst, the man Hae was dating at the time of her murder, and got a much more intense look at Jay Wilds, the prosecution’s star witness.

Watch the full trailer for The Case Against Adnan Syed here. Post continues below…



Now, episode three has revealed the details of a key piece of evidence that led to Syed being granted a second trial – a decision that was subsequently overturned in March this year.

Enter: Susan Simpson.

Simpson is an attorney and advocate for Syed. She became involved in the case when she was approached by Rabia Chaudry, who’d read the blog Simpson had written, analysing Jay Wilds‘ conversation with police.