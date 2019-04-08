The Case Against Adnan Syed achieved what Serial was never able to.

On December 10, 2014, the very first episode of Serial dropped on the podcast charts.

Within days, millions of people became obsessed with the murder of Baltimore high school student Hae Min Lee, and the trial and conviction of her ex-boyfriend, Adnan Syed.

As Serial host Sarah Koenig spoke to Adnan from behind bars, and retraced his steps on the day Hae was murdered, we became more and more desperate for answers.

Did Adnan actually do it?

How could his lawyer get away with being so incompetent?

What was his so-called friend Jay Wilds hiding?

Was the cell tower evidence inaccurate?

What about the location of Hae’s car?

Thousands of thought pieces were penned, countless Serial spin-off podcasts were launched, millions of group chats were buzzing with opinions on the case.

Then, after 12 intense episodes, Sarah wrapped up her investigation into Hae and Adnan and moved on to her next story.

Now, almost five years later, a four-part documentary, The Case Against Adnan Syed, is diving back into the case.

This time around the story feels more intimate, more urgent, and even more unbelievable. There’s also one crucial difference – The Case Against Adnan Syed achieves something Serial never could – it puts Hae front and centre of the story.

In the first episode, Forbidden Love, we’re introduced to 18-year-old Hae Min Lee. Through excerpts from her diary and interviews with her closest friends, we learn about who Hae really was.