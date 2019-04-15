Everything we learned about Jay Wilds from The Case Against Adnan Syed.

There’s a scene at the end of the second episode of The Case Against Adnan Syed that made me laugh out loud in disbelief.

In the documentary, which is currently streaming on SBS on Demand, two investigators are mapping out Jay Wild’s arrests and charges since he testified against his friend Adnan Syed.

There were 25 arrests. Very few charges. Even less convictions.

Jay was the prime witness for the prosecution and his eye witness testimony directly led to Adnan’s conviction for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee.

In Serial, the podcast which originally brought the case into the public eye, Jay remained largely an enigma.

He refused to speak to host Sarah Koenig and no one could understand his motivation for basically crafting a narrative to fit the prosecution’s case.

Now, in the second episode of The Case Against Adnan Syed, we finally find out more about Jay’s character and pattern of behaviour.

Here’s everything we learned about Jay Wilds:

1. Jay and Adnan weren’t that close.

Despite Jay claiming he helped Adnan bury Hae’s body in Leakin Park, the pair weren’t actually that close.

According to their mutual friends, Jay and Adnan would only hang out occasionally. Jay spent most of his time with his girlfriend, Stephanie McPherson, and his best friend, Jennifer Pusateri.

“Me and Jay would have met when we were in middle school. We used to ride bikes together. We would smoke weed together,” Adnan explains over the phone in the documentary.

“But then for a period of time we may not see each other. So that was my relationship with him throughout most of high school,” he continued.