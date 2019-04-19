Everything we know about Rabia Chaudry, the woman trying to free Adnan Syed.

If it weren’t for Rabia Chaudry, you probably never would have heard the name Adnan Syed.

It was Chaudry, a family friend of Syed’s, who first brought his case to the attention of former Baltimore Sun reporter and This American Life contributor, Sarah Koenig in 2014.

The eventual result of that interaction, as we all know, was the award-winning podcast and cultural phenomenon, Serial, which has been downloaded more than 175 million times.

Watch the full trailer for The Case Against Adnan Syed here. Post continues below…



The podcast investigates the murder of 18-year-old Baltimore high school student, Hae Min Lee, for which, Chaudry believes, Adnan Syed has been wrongly imprisoned.

The murder and Adnan’s possible wrongful conviction are now also the subject of four-part HBO documentary, The Case Against Adnan Syed.

But what more do we know about one of Syed’s fiercest advocates? And what has she been doing since Serial?

Who is Rabia Chaudry?

Chaudry, now 44, is an immigration lawyer by trade, and is a Pakistani-American mother of three.

She first met Adnan in 1995, four years before Hae Min’s murder, when he began hanging out with her younger brother, Saad.

Chaudry was in college at the time and tells Serial’s Koenig that she knew Syed to be ‘like the community’s golden child.’