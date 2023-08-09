The incredibly awkward moment The Block contestant was caught in a lie.

In reality TV, cameras are everywhere, which is something one The Block contestant probably wishes she thought about after she was exposed telling a big ol' fib.

The drama came about like most controversies begin: over bedding. I know many friendships that have begun and ended over a homewares dispute and Blockheads are no different.

In this particular scandal, two women were discussing a bedhead. As you do on a home reno show.

Steph is an architect. If you didn't know she was an architect, just ask her. She will tell you that she is an architect.

Anyways, Steph (the architect) had a bedhead that her competitor Kristy also wanted.

Scandal! Outrage! Screaming!

This fact alone should be enough to set both of their homes ablaze, but the drama blew up after Kristy started spreading a rumour among the cast that Steph had refused to share where she sourced The Bedhead.

Kristy discusses bedheadgate. Image: Channel 9.

"Steph wouldn't tell me where she got it from or how much it was," Kristy claimed. Kristy recruited another contestant, Leah, to join her conspiracy against Steph, relaying the whole story.