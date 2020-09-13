"This is a disaster." All the photos from The Block's master bedroom reveal in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

This week on The Block, the five couples renovated their master bedrooms and walk in robe. ﻿

﻿But although all five teams made it to the room reveal, it wasn't easy getting there.

As the world was beginning to hear more and more about COVID-19, Tash was forced to stay in her room for a day as she had a sore throat, leaving her and Harry trailing behind the rest of the group.

Watch the trailer for this season of The Block. Post continues below.



Video via Channel Nine.

Then, after Tash was cleared to return to the show, her father Harry tripped and teared some ligaments in his ankle.

Thankfully, the pair managed to deliver their room on time.

As for the room reveals, the judges weren't exactly impressed by all the master bedrooms this week.

Here are all the photos from The Block's master bedroom and walk in robe reveal:

Harry and Tash, 1920s

First up are Victorian father and daughter duo, Harry and Tash, who spent $20,200 on their master bedroom and walk in robe.

The pair had the biggest room on The Block this week and struggled to finish it on time after a few hiccups along the way.

Upon entering the room, the three judges were impressed with the vaulted ceilings and pitched roof in the master bedroom.

Although Shaynna isn't normally a fan of TVs in the bedroom, she loved the idea of the clever mirrored TV that the pair used, as well as the Emerald Crane wallpaper used.

As for the walk in robe, the judges noticed that it had a huge amount of space.

The only criticism was the hanging rack was too big, meaning the space wasn't entirely functional.

Image: Nine.