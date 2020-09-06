"It's a cop-out." All the photos from The Block's guest ensuite reveal in one place.

﻿﻿

After a stressful first week tackling their guest bedrooms on The Block, the five couples had the task of renovating their guest ensuite.

This season, the teams have been assigned houses from the 1910s to the 1950s, meaning they need to stick to that theme throughout their build.

But although some couples successfully nailed the brief in their guest bathroom, others failed to impress the judges.

Watch the trailer for this season of The Block. Post continues below.



Video via Channel Nine.

Here are all the photos from The Block's guest ensuite reveal:

Harry and Tash, 1920s

First up are Victorian father and daughter duo, Harry and Tash, who spent $18,600 on their guest ensuite.

Although the judges were "blown away" by the pair's guest bedroom reveal last week, Harry and Tash's guest ensuite didn't exactly hit the brief.

The judges praised the skylights and the high ceilings in the bathroom, as well as the "curved edges" of the bathroom cabinet.

But overall, Shaynna felt that the style of the bathroom didn't suit the 1920s brief.

"This is not 20s. It's earlier," she said.

"If you're going to do the 1920s, don't bring another era into it," Shaynna added, pointing out the floor tiles.

The judges also felt that the three different tiles throughout the bathroom didn't work together.

Harry and Tash's guest ensuite. Image: Nine.