A father-daughter duo and filming in a pandemic: Everything we know about The Block 2020.

Get your hammers and your hard hats ready, The Block is returning to our screens this month. And we are pumped.

This year, the renovation-based drama will take place in the bayside Melbourne suburb of Brighton, with five teams tasked with bringing five family houses back to life. Oh, and in a new twist, each of the houses are from five different time periods. Fun.

Everyone's favourite tradie Scott Cam will be returning to the show this season, as well as co-host Shelley Craft, judges Neale Whitaker, Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer, Foreman Keith Schleiger and former Blockhead Dan Reilly.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming season of The Block. Post continues below.



Video via Channel Nine.

Based on the trailer, we can expect to see some mesmerising before and after shots, a few tantrums, a rogue rat skeleton (?) and some classic Scott Cam humour.

And just like other reality TV shows, The Block won't look the same as it did last year, with the show having to temporarily shutdown due to COVID-19.﻿

Ahead of the season premiere, here's everything we know about The Block 2020.

The start date.

The Block will kick off on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm on Channel Nine.

The contestants.

Harry and Tash

57-year-old Harry and 32-year-old Tash are the first dad and daughter duo to ever appear on the show. And we're excited to see how it will play out.

Hailing from Melbourne, Harry is an IT manager who has renovation experience, but he wouldn't call himself an expert, and Tash is a social media project manager who loves projects and spreadsheets.

"We renovated a smaller Californian bungalow, the front and a back extension, but that was about thirty years ago," says Harry.

"The second house that I live in now, we finished six years ago, put on a second storey, and I thought that came up really well."