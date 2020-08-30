"It's a crying shame." All the photos from The Block's guest bedroom reveal in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

The first week of The Block 2020 is already done and dusted.

This season, the renovation reality show is based in the affluent Melbourne suburb of Brighton, where five teams have been tasked with bringing five family homes - from different decades - back to life.

For the first week of the competition, the five teams tackled their guest bedrooms to varying degrees of success.

Here are all the photos from The Block's guest bedrooms reveal:

Harry and Tash, 1920s

First up are father and daughter duo, Harry and Tash.

The judges are impressed by how far Harry and Tash have come since their disastrous Beach Box reveal last week.

Neale says he is "blown away" by the improvement. He says the room feels contemporary but still "nods" to the 1920s. Overall, Neale thought the room was "confident".

Darren felt like the colour palette was right on trend and it was "very 2020".

Shaynna felt their guest bedroom was "spacious" and she loved the slippers which she thought were such a representation of the era. However, she thought the carpet was more "office" than "luxury".

Harry and Tash's guest bedroom. Image: Channel 9.

The side table. Image: Channel 9.