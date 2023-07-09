One of the new Bachelors once had a legal battle with Zac Efron, no really.

Waddell even claimed that he copyrighted the name Down to Earth in the US and showed American producers his own trailer.

He told A Current Affair in a segment on the saga that his pitch was rejected multiple times as producers wanted a celebrity to host the series instead of Waddell. "They said that sustainability didn't pack enough punch for it to be a success. So, they wanted to get a celebrity host. And I said no. Because I wanted to learn, I wanted to be the host," Waddell claimed in 2021.

The Bachie's brother, Rob Waddell, said he was frustrated by the similarities between his brother's show and the one that eventually went to air on Netflix. "You just sort of watch it and you go, this, is this real? You can't actually believe that. I still can't believe it," he recalled.

The brothers launched a GoFundMe to pay for legal bills and even issued a legal notice demanding a response to Waddell's allegations.

"I spoke to radio stations and then Channel 9 chased him [Efron] down," Waddell wrote on Instagram at the time.

"Yesterday our lawyers contacted Efron's team direct. Now they've got seven days to write us back or you know what happens next."

According to ACA, Efron's lawyers attempted to stop the episode of A Current Affair that aired the allegations and they "categorically disputed and denied" Waddell's claims.

"Neither Efron nor his producing partner, nor their companies, ever had any contact with Mr Waddell. They never heard of him or his show and they had no knowledge of his show idea. The show was never pitched to them.