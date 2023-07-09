One of the new Bachelors once had a legal battle with Zac Efron, no really.

Ben Waddell is one of the three new Bachies trying to find love on The Bachelors as it returns for another season.
The soon-to-be reality star is an international model who has a passion for sustainability and the environment.
Waddell is making headlines now for being cast on the reality show about to air, but it isn't the first time he's been in the spotlight.
In fact, the new Bachie is weirdly linked to Zac Efron. He claimed in 2021 that an eco-series starring the actor was partially stolen from a TV show concept he had pitched.
Waddell alleged that the documentary series starring Efron, Down to Earth on Netflix, was copied from a pilot episode he filmed and shopped around in the United States in 2017.