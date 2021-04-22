From skincare to periods: 10 brands creating products that make sustainability simple.

In case you missed it, April 22 is Earth Day - a day encouraging awareness of how the choices we make affect the planet.

Many of us are considering how to live and consume more sustainably, and with so many simple, eco-friendly switches we can incorporate into our everyday lives, it makes sense to implement at least some of them.

Lots of beauty and lifestyle brands have made small but mighty changes to lesson their environmental footprint - so if you've been wanting to make the switch, here are 10 ideas to get you started.

