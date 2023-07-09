Attention hopeless romantics: Meet Australia's irresistible new trio of Bachelors on their quest to find love.

The franchise has produced some of Australia’s favourite love stories. From Tim and Anna to Sam and Snezana, Matty J and Laura, and more.
But in 2022 the season of The Bachelors that aired turned out to be a bit of a flop.
We must admit, season 10 was packed with LOLs and drama but unfortunately, in a damning ending, The Bachelors' delivered some pretty depressing love story finales, with none of the three men finding love.
However, season 11 could be an all-new ball game with a former NRL star, an influencer and a model in the mix, who have all trekked to Melbourne in a series first to find love.