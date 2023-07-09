Attention hopeless romantics: Meet Australia's irresistible new trio of Bachelors on their quest to find love.

“I am thrilled to once again be a part of Australia’s favourite love story, and even more stoked that Melbourne will be the backdrop for the most romantic season we’ve ever made,” The Bachelors’ wise leader and OG host Osher Günsberg.

He’s also stoked with this year’s lineup. “The guys are so great, and the ladies who have chosen to be a part of this are powerful, smart women who aren’t afraid to find the love they came to find.”

We can’t wait to watch these hopeless romantics search for the girl of their dreams, one cringeworthy date at a time.

So without further ado, here are your new trio of Bachelors.

Meet The Bachelors Luke Bateman

First, we’ve got Luke Bateman, a former Canberra Raiders player who left the sport in 2019 after suffering a knee injury.

The happy-go-lucky, unlucky-in-love, ex-footy player Luke, is a country-dwelling lumberjack who considers himself a bit of a poet. Watch out ladies, this man harnesses the power of words.

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I’m feeling all the first date nerves - dialled up to 11,” Luke says.

“I’m looking for a partner who I can build and share a life with, a genuine person who makes me laugh and wants to start a family.”

Meet The Bachelors Wesley Senna Cortes

Adding some spice to this year’s season is Brazilian influencer, Wesley Senna Cortes. We love the way his name rolls off the tongue.

The Latino bachelor originally moved to Australia to study theology, in that time Cortes hasn’t managed to find his perfect match outside the classroom, but he's hoping this will be his moment for everlasting love.