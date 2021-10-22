Last night on The Bachelorette, Holly showed Australia what consent actually looks like.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our The Bachelorette hub page.

We are only two episodes into this season of The Bachelorette, and it's already historic.

Brooke Blurton is the first Indigenous, openly bisexual lead in the history of the franchise around the world. It's exactly the kind of representation people have been asking of reality TV for years and it's a momentous event for Australian television.

But beyond this, I've noticed something else special. This is the first time I can recall seeing consent so naturally and consistently asked on TV.

Watch: Holly and Brooke during The Bachelorette Australia 2021's photoshoot group date. Post continues below video.

It began at the very start of the season, when contestant (and one of the definite frontrunners) Holly arrived on the red carpet.

"Is it okay if I hug you?" she asked, while greeting Brooke.

My ears pricked up. It was such a simple, polite introduction, and yet, it felt groundbreaking.

Brooke said "of course", and they hugged. Holly introduced herself as a dancer and spoke about how dance makes her feel. She then asked if Brooke would like to dance, and Brooke said she did.

During the second episode's photoshoot date, the chemistry between Holly and Brooke was visible from miles away, but as they had their photos taken, Holly once again made sure to check in on Brooke to make sure they were on the same page.

"How are you going?" she asked. Then, as they moved into difference poses and levels of intimacy, she checked in again.

"We can slow dance... if that feels natural for you," she said. "Are you comfortable?"

It was especially pronounced because Brooke had just been picked up by larger men multiple times without consent during the day's other photoshoots.

Meanwhile, here was a woman who showed she had Brooke's feelings front-of-mind.