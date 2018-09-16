For the first time, Ali Oetjen has responded to the X-rated rumours about her.

So now that The Bachelor has become a bit..um…bland, we’ve well and truly and set our sights on the next instalment of The Bachelorette.

Because what’s better than watching a group of women unravel over their shared obsession with the same person? Watching it with men.

If you’ve seen the incredibly cringeworthy musical promo and managed not to die from second-hand embarrassment, you’ll know our 2018 Bachelorette will be Ali Oetjen from Bachelor in Paradise and Tim Robard’s season of The Bachelor.

(She was the one who broke her leg jumping off the yacht, remember?)

Here’s the promo to refresh your memory:

Before the promo aired last week, Ali, 32, had been at the centre of vicious rumours surrounding her split from Grant Kemp, who she met in paradise. Channel 10 reality TV paradise, that is.

Grant cruelly alleged he had caught Ali cheating on him in LA in a very spicy interview with Kyle and Jackie O.

“We just saw this guy going down on [Ali] on the stairs so I kicked her out that night,” he said.

“This guy was my friend and she was the one who wanted to have a threesome and she told him that. So I took her to the other room and asked if that was true. She said no and [later on], I walked back into that. That’s what happened.”