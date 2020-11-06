The three fatal flaws in this season of The Bachelorette.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

Last night I live-recapped The Bachelorette finale.

I usually love finale night. I enjoy the fast pace of writing up the recap in real time and publishing it on the website before fans of the show have even had time to run to the loo.

But last night it felt like a hard slog.

I found myself looking at the clock and sighing when I realised there were still three final dates to go. I wanted Elly and Becky Miles to hurry up and make their final decisions so I could go to bed and listen to my murder podcasts.

Like many diehard fans of the show, I found it hard to get invested in this season.

However, I stuck with it because:

a) It's my job, and

b) I wanted to figure out where this season went wrong.

On the surface, The Bachelorette 2020 seemed to have all the right ingredients for a killer season of reality TV. Not one, but two, attractive Bachelorettes. A bunch of 20-and 30-somethings willing to give up several months of their lives for the slim chance of their 15 minutes of fame, and an even slimmer chance of a lasting relationship.

It had all the same elements of the successful seasons before it - the kooky red carpet entrances, the handsome suitors, the high adrenaline single dates, the drama-inducing group dates, and the race to get time with the Bachelorettes during the cocktail parties.