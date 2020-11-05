"The secret's finally out." Yes, The Bachelorette's Elly and Frazer are still together.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

IT'S OVER.

The Bachelorette 2020 wrapped up this week, and we finally got to see who ended up with who after being bombarded with (and constantly confused by) approximately four million rumours surrounding this season.

When it came to Elly Miles' love story we were baited with a dramatic finale, with previews showing her walking in and out of various rooms and crying. A lot.

But, after all that drama, we reached the sweet, sweet decision-making moment all reality TV shows lead us to. And we got to see Elly pick Frazer.

Now watch Elly and Becky on their hometown dates on The Bachelorette Australia 2020. Post continues after video.



Video via Network 10.

The dashing dude had been a front runner for many a moon, so we're not shocked to our core. But, as always, we have finished watching the final episode with a bunch of questions, including, but certainly not limited to, these:

Was Elly actually wearing a legitimate wedding dress for the final?

Did Becky just hide in the bushes with Osher to watch Elly's big decision play out?

How is Frazer's face that physically dreamy?

But the biggest question of all (literally, we can see you googling it), is this:

Are Elly and Frazer still together?

The official Bachelorette Australia channel shared this shot to announce that Elly chose Frazer: