Yes, The Bachelorette 2020 wrapped up this week, and we finally got to see who ended up with who after being bombarded with (and constantly confused by) approximately four million rumours surrounding this season.

When it came to Becky Miles' love story we were pretty certain that the lassie from Parkes would end up with the fella from Adelaide, Pete Mann. Why? Well because almost all the rumours and betting odds told us that, and because runner-up Adrian's family accidentally leaked it.

WHOOPS.

But, after all that palava, we reached the sweet, sweet decision-making moment all reality TV shows lead us to. And we got to see Becky pick Pete and have a good old smooch sesh.

Now watch Elly and Becky on their hometown dates on The Bachelorette Australia 2020. Post continues after video.



Video via Network 10.



After watching them mack on and run off into the sunset together on-screen, we - like the rest of Australia watching this love story - instantly googled to see if the couple were still together.

Because, if you're not across Bachelorette timelines, this 'finale episode' was filmed months ago and since the show wrapped Becky and Pete have probably been living apart in separate states. And now Pete will have watched an entire season of his girlfriend kissing and falling for other blokes - which we can only imagine is ten times harder when the aforementioned girlfriend isn't sat next to you, reminding you that you're the one she wants.

And... well, we have bad news. Pete and Becky have confirmed their breakup.

After ending the finale night with *crickets*, the (former) couple announced the split early on Friday morning.

"Thank you to everyone for coming on this incredible and crazy journey with Elly and I," Becky wrote in a post on Instagram.

"We came into this experience wanting a fairy tale ending for the two of us, and while I am thrilled that Elly found her person in Frazer, unfortunately things didn't work out with Pete and me."

OH NO. BUT ALSO, THIS CONFIRMS ELLY AND FRAZER ARE STILL TOGETHER.

Oops, back to Becky:

"Although I wasn’t lucky enough to find my person this time around, I am grateful for this opportunity and leave with fond memories and no regrets," she wrote.



"I wish Pete happiness and all the best in his search for love."