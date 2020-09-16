Do Bella and Irena's dresses for the next cocktail party give away the winner?, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Do Bella and Irena's dresses for the next cocktail party give away the winner? THEORIES INCOMING.

It looks like there's even more evidence that Irena wins Locky's heart on The Bachelor.

Earlier today, frontrunners Irena Srbinovska and Bella Varelis posted photos of their cocktail party looks ahead of tonight's episode. And Irena left us a very telling clue.

The 31-year-old nurse uploaded a photo of her wearing a sparkly blazer dress alongside the caption: "Stole this from Locky’s wardrobe."

Now, we don't know about you, but those sound like the confident words of a winner right there.

In comparison, Bella shared a photo of her cocktail party look with a much more serious caption.

"Emotions are running high tonight. Tune in at 7.30pm as we reach the tail end of this crazy journey," she wrote.

Bella's reference to "the tail end of the journey" could suggest her relationship with Locky might be coming to an end.