A first relationship and a stunt penis: The real stories behind 5 celebrity sex tapes.

For some celebrities, releasing a sex tape can launch a career.

Take Kim Kardashian-West. The release of the 39-minute video she made with ex-boyfriend Ray J just months before the first episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired, catapulted her to fame and ultimately started a career that made her one of the richest women on the planet.

For others - we're looking at you, Dustin Diamond - it's a last ditch attempt to cling on to fame that's fading fast.

And then there are the sex tapes that make us uncomfortable. The ones that the star regrets, and perhaps never truly wanted to make in the first place.

Every celebrity sex tape has a story behind it. Here, we take a look at some of the most notorious ones, and how they affected the lives of those who starred in them.

Paris Hilton

In 2001, when she was just 18 years old, Paris Hilton made a sex tape with her 'first real boyfriend' Rick Salomon, 13 years her senior.

When the couple split three years later, professional poker player Salomon sold the tape, and it was distributed as 'One Night in Paris.'

In her upcoming documentary, This is Paris, the Simple Life star opened up about the experience, saying she felt 'pressured' into making the tape.

