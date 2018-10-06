Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The Honey Badger has broken his silence.

Right now, old mate Honey Badger is in Papua New Guinea trekking the Kokoda trail just days after breaking both Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman‘s hearts on national television.

That means responding to the media storm, which hasn’t ceased its rumble since Thursday night, isn’t his main priority thanks to unreliable internet access. How convenient.

But on Friday, Cummins broke his silence. He also conveniently made no mention of the catastrophe that is his love life, or lack thereof (despite an entire show dedicated to it).

Instead, he shared an update on his adventures as he hit day five of his trek to the Australian Kokoda Tours page.

“Once again, perfect weather and track conditions meant that the group made good time,” he wrote.

“It was a pretty easy day… Everyone has had a great day, and are glad to meet the halfway point of their Kokoda journey.”

Good stuff.

