Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

The Bachelor's Cass Wood shares the truth about her history with Nick Cummins.



UM. Woah.

She may have left the show last week, but we are still so obsessed with Cass’ prior relationship with the Honey Badger because we don’t have lives of our own.

And guys, we FINALLY have answers.

In an interview with Yahoo! Be, the 24-year-old admitted that she dated Nick for five whole months.

View this post on Instagram Hometowns ???? @thebachelorau #thebachelorau A post shared by Cass Wood ???? (@casswood) on Sep 27, 2018 at 2:57am PDT



Five months?! No wonder she was still so into him. Five months is a looooong time to “casually date” someone.

In the interview, she explained they started dating in August last year, but it ended around Christmas time.

“I was going out for my birthday and he just came and met me for a drink and ended up meeting my brother and that was the start of everything,” she explained.

“It was about August to Christmas-New Year’s time last year [that the relationship lasted], but that was on and off because he was away and so was I.”

Knowing this, we are all the more crushed for poor Cass, and we didn’t think that was even possible.

(Everyone cried watching that episode, right?)

