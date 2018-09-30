Everything we know about the rumours Alex and Richie are heading to Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise has been confirmed for a second season and break out the mango daiquiri mix, because this is very exciting news.

Warner Bros. and Channel Ten producers have apparently been trying to coax ex-lovers Richie Strahan, 33, and Alex Nation, 27, onto the show and according to New Idea, they’ve both agreed.

An awkward, drama-filled storyline for them, hours of salacious entertainment for us.

If you’re struggling to remember, here’s a quick history lesson: Mum-of-one Alex won Richie’s heart in the 2016 cycle of The Bachelor, but after dating for over a year, the couple ended things.

Since then, the Perth-based rope access technician has all but disappeared from the public eye. Alex, on the other hand, started dating a woman named Maegan Luxa, and it’s believed they were engaged. The pair has since broken up.

Alex Nation shares all the good and bad ways The Bachelor changed her life:

Video by Instagram

According to sources speaking to New Idea, producers wanted the former contestants on the first season of Bachelor in Paradise but the timing wasn’t right. Richie was still “heartbroken” over Alex, and Alex’s relationship with Maegan was apparently “in full swing”.

But this is where things get awkward. Both contestants made the decision to return to the Bachelor franchise “totally independent of each other,” and apparently that’s exactly how Osher the producers wanted it.

“This was meant to have a big element of surprise attached to it,” says the source, effectively ruining any chances of said surprise.