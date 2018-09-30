In seven words, Nick Cummins shut down a cruel Instagram comment about Cass Wood.

When Cass Wood became the most recent Bachelor contestant to leave the mansion on Thursday night, her heartbreak was tangible.

From the beginning, the 23-year-old was open and honest about her feelings for Nick Cummins – and it was a move that saw her mocked by some on social media, earning her the public persona of a ‘stage five clinger’.

It appears this cruel trolling hasn’t stopped since she left the show.

You can watch the tear-jerking moment right here:

Video by Channel 10

But after a particularly nasty comment, the Bachelor himself stepped into the comment section of Cass’ Instagram, and defended her.

The comment in question read: “If you weren’t so immature and your small lips didn’t make you look like the grinch then maybe you’d have a stood a chance with @nickbadger.”

Not to be hypercritical, but note the slight error… you’d think editing was important when you publicly insult another person. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Alas the Honey Badger had the perfect response and we are all nodding in agreement.

“This makes me lose faith in humanity,” he wrote.