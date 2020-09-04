There were several clear 'villains' in The Bachelor mansion. One was treated very differently.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

This season of The Bachelor started out just like the seven seasons before it.

In the first episode we met our Bachelor, Locky Gilbert, and the 23 women who were hoping to be standing beside him when the final credits roll.

Through a combination of screen time, background music, and quotes to camera, we quickly deduced who were the 'wifeys', who were the 'kooks', and who were the 'villains' of the season.

We placed bets on which wifey would win, and which wifey would be blindsided during the finale. We good-naturedly laughed along with the kooks, as they arrived in penguin suits and stumbled through their introductions.

We even laughed along when Zoe-Clare, fuelled by alcohol and deep-seated insecurities, had an epic meltdown at the first cocktail party and accused people of discriminating against her hair colour.

A few episodes in, it became clear that Roxi, Laura and Areeba were the 'villains' and would be the focus of much of this season's drama.

25-year-old Areeba was full of confidence, referred to herself as "the boss" and wasn't afraid to stir the pot. Laura, 24, had appointed herself as the season's commentator and had zero patience for everyone and everything. 29-year-old Roxi was hotheaded and would fly off the handle the moment she felt threatened.

They were the perfect combination of pot-stirrers to create a season full of group date drama and cocktail party showdowns.

During the first cocktail party, the three women firmly claimed their place as the villains, making comments about the other women in the house and attempting to stir the pot.