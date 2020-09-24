To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

On Wednesday night's penultimate episode of The Bachelor, Locky Gilbert chose Bella Varelis and Irena Srbinovska as his final two.

To the audience watching at home, the final two wasn't a surprise... at all.

But there's no denying that fellow contestant Izzy Sharman-Firth seemed a little blindsided to be sent home before the finale.

WATCH: The Bachelor's Locky Gilbert decorates a cake while answering rapid-fire questions. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

"[At the rose ceremony], I was surprised particularly after what had happened at hometowns and some of the things that we had spoken about," Izzy told Mamamia on Thursday morning.

"We talked about what our lives would look like after the show, and even where we would be living and things like that," she explained.

"He told me he was falling in love with me, and that he felt more like himself with me than he had with anyone else before. And so that made me think that he was genuinely considering if I would be the one."

Locky and Izzy's relationship didn't quite kick off until they were in lockdown.

Outside of the occasional group date and cocktail party, Izzy struggled to find time with Locky in the mansion.

"I think for us, lockdown was a time where he got to see really what I’m like. I was just being my most natural self," the 29-year-old shared.

"We wouldn’t talk constantly [in lockdown]. I think we sent messages now and then, and we had video calls probably every week. But it was good to get to know Locky in that time."

During lockdown, Locky and Izzy also shared the infamous bath date over a Zoom call.