Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: Precisely no one is impressed with Locky at the hometowns.

We open on Locky having a breakfast think.

It's hometowns week, and he has some big decisions to make.

He's trying to decide how to reduce his number of girlfriends in the mansion, while also taking into account his girlfriends in and around the greater Perth area, the ones in Bali, plus all the girls' DMs he slid into just last night.

"6 INSTAGRAM INFLUENCERS SQUARED = ?"

First up, it's Izzy's hometown date.

He meets her at the mansion and they do some unnecessary yoga and that's when we meet the real underdog of this season...

LOCKY'S THIRD NIPPLE.

"SWEETIE, WHERE YA BEEN?"