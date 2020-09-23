"I have 3 pieces of evidence that prove Bella was never going to win The Bachelor."

Confession time: I have lovingly/angrily/begrudgingly watched every single second of The Bachelor.

Over the course of 7,256 minutes of watching (yes, I have counted), there are a few major pieces of evidence that I have gathered that prove to me that I know exactly who will be the unfortunate runner-up of every season

And with this, I am confident that Bella Valeris is about to be dumped on national television.

To triple check that my theory checks out I have looked back at runners-up of Bachelors past and reviewed the patterns that pop up literally every damn time.

Funnily enough, the Honey Badger has thrown a lot of my stats off by not picking any winner, so for the sake of ~science~ I am removing him and his lovely contestants from my research.

Let me present the three pieces of evidence that prove Bella was never going to win The Bachelor.

THEORY #1: The runner up is never from the same place as the Bachelor.

Despite The Bachelor inviting contestants from across Australia to compete for the Bachelor’s heart, I’ve noticed a glaringly obvious trend by recapping winners and runners-up from previous seasons.

The winner is (almost) always from the same city that the Bachelor lives in, and the runner-up is never from there.

We’ve seen it with second-placer Elise from Perth going up against Matty J’s fellow-Sydneysider Laura and Tim Robards picking Sydney girl Anna Heinrich over Perth model Rochelle Emanuel-Smith.

TBH, maybe the real theory is no one from Perth can win The Bachelor?

...But this means that Bella, who lives in Sydney, is fighting an uphill battle for sometimes-Perth-sometimes-Bali local, Locky.

THEORY #2: The runner-up wears a floor-length sparkly dress with a big old plunge neck on the first red carpet.

Honestly, I’m not kidding with this. And I have screenshots to prove my point.

Enter evidence item number #1. Nikki Gogan of Richie Strathan’s season in a striking floor-length, long-sleeved gown, covered in sequins.

Followed by evidence item number #2. Elise Stacey of Matty J’s season in a stunning floor-length, long-sleeved white gown, decorated with sequin details.

And finally, evidence item number #3. Bella Valeris of Locky Gilbert’s season walking the red carpet in a floor-length, princess-esque gown, covered in speckled sequins.

All evidence has been lined up for you so you can AGREE WITH ME.

