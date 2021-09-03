Women in Texas this week lost control of their own bodies.

It's the news the world definitely didn't need to add to its list of terrible things happening right now, and it's one abortion advocates across America worked tirelessly to shut down.

It's also one they sucessfully overturned years ago, just for it to be flipped back to the dark ages on Wednesday, when it came into effect in the state.

The new law bans abortion from six weeks. For reference, most women don't even know they're pregnant at six weeks, meaning that by the time these Texan women discover they are pregnant it will be illegal for them to have an abortion.

Texas lawmakers wrote the law to evade federal court review by allowing private citizens to bring civil lawsuits in state court against anyone involved in an abortion, other than the patient. So that means family members, friends, abortion providers and even Uber drivers can be sued.

The law makes no exception for rape or incest.

Historically, banning abortion has never actually stopped abortions from happening, it just makes abortions unsafe for everyone involved. Women will take measures into their own hands, via back-street procedures.

US President Joe Biden has condemned a Supreme Court decision not to block the new law, and directed federal agencies to do what they can to "insulate women and providers" from the impact.

While a dozen other states have passed similar so-called “heartbeat” bills, they have all been blocked by the courts.

The president said his administration will launch a "whole-of-government effort to respond to this decision" and look at "what steps the federal government can take to ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortions".

To shine a light on the reality of these decisions, here are the stories of 11 women.

Kendra Austin

Kendra is a writer, model and Texan woman who shared her own abortion story on Instagram after seeing the news from her home state.