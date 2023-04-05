The world was in love with Ted Lasso. And then along came a very bad break-up.

Can you pretend to be the nicest man in the world if everyone believes you publicly humiliated your ex in an act of revenge?
I'm asking for a friend.
His name is Ted Lasso.
For a large, obsessive cohort of fans, Ted is the most beloved character on television. He – and his literal teammates – stroked our hair and told us everything was going to be okay at the most terrifying time of our lives. They soothed us through the fear and loathing of peak pandemic, and we love them for it.
If you've ever wondered why a fish-out-of-water comedy show about an American football coach in England is so very beloved, and its fans (hi, it's me) get so defensive when non-believers call Ted Lasso "Cheesy" or "Cringe", it's down to the very specific timing our love affair began.
Things were bleak. We were afraid. The days were blurring into one, long, grey smear. And Ted Lasso came along, nestled into the nook that Schitts' Creek had left behind, and made us laugh. It showed us non-toxic men sharing their feelings and doing the Right Thing. It showed us the life-saving power of female friendship. It made us Believe.
The problem is this: Two years on, Ted Lasso is back. And a lot has changed.
