The world was in love with Ted Lasso. And then along came a very bad break-up.

We can leave our homes. We can gather in groups without picnic baskets and we can get on planes whenever we can afford to. Oh, and Ted's wife left him for Harry Styles.

No, no, that's not right. TED's wife didn't leave him for Harry Styles. Jason Sudeikis's wife left him for Harry Styles. And Olivia Wilde wasn't his wife, she was his partner of 10 years and the mother of his children. And, she insists, Harry came along after they split.

But whatever the actual facts, celebrity folklore has decided that Sudeikis was deserted for the only man the Internet loves more than Ted Lasso. And, the problem is, in this tabloid-sketched version of events, he didn't appear to take it well.

There was that time Wilde was served custody papers while she was making a speech at movie fest Cinecon. She was humiliated in her big moment. There is a mortifying video that shows Wilde opening the manilla envelope that's been handed to her from the crowd. She thinks it's a script. It isn't. She called the move "vicious", if not "entirely surprising". "There's a reason I left that relationship," she told Variety.

It's a very un-Ted thing to do. And although Sudeikis has said that the venue and timing was not his choice, he carried the can.

Then there was the whole salad dressing situation.

In an invasion of privacy almost as brutal as serving your ex custody papers on a stage in front of thousands, the couple's former nanny – apparently disgruntled with the way she lost her job – started leaking stories. Text messages that made Sudeikis seem vengeful at worst, and very sad at best, included the tantalising detail that he knew something was up with his marriage when Wilde was making HIS favourite salad dressing, only to see her take it with her when she went to meet HIM. Harry. The delightfully androgynous pop god who knows a good salad dressing. It tastes like strawberries. On a Summer evening.

Allegedly, Jason chased her car down the street.

Again, Ted Lasso isn't bitching about salad dressing, running after departing cars and being betrayed by former employees. Ted is sunshine. Ted is forgiveness. Ted refuses to rise to petty bait.

But this weekend, Vox ran this story:

